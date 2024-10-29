Police Trust Fund seeks to equip officers for modern policing

The Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF) has launched a new phase in its training programme, focused on equipping police officers with the necessary skills to address the evolving demands of modern law enforcement.

Mohammed Sheidu, the NPTF executive secretary, speaking at the event, highlighted the programme’s commitment to developing not only technical skills but also leadership, critical thinking, and resilience among officers.

The initiative comes as part of NPTF’s ongoing efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s police force and enhance public safety across the country.

Sheidu underscored the significance of this initiative in empowering Nigerian police officers to effectively tackle modern challenges.

“This programme represents more than a milestone in our journey; it stands as a testament to our commitment to empowering the brave men and women of the Nigeria police who serve this great nation,” Sheidu stated.

He also emphasised the importance of preparing officers not only with technical skills but also in leadership, critical thinking, and resilience.

These attributes, he noted, are crucial for officers to meet the rising demands of modern policing and public safety.

“In today’s world, the challenges we face in law enforcement are evolving rapidly, from organized crime to the complexities of community policing.

“This programme is designed with your growth in mind, to equip you with knowledge, tools, and skills essential for effective policing in Nigeria”, Sheidu explained.

While acknowledging the sacrifices officers make daily to protect the public, Sheidu also commended their dedication to the safety of Nigerians.

“The fact that you are here speaks volumes about your commitment to improving your craft and making Nigeria a safer place,” he stated.

Sheidu highlighted that the NPTF recognises the role that police officers play in maintaining security and instilling confidence in the public.

He assured the officers that the trust fund was committed to providing the necessary support and resources to enable them to succeed.

