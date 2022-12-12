Police to recruit ex-militants in Niger Delta region

The Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Major General Barry Tariye Ndiomu (rtd) has solicited the support of the Police High Command in the recruitment of ex-agitators to its rank and file and officers’ Corp.

The Interim Administrator made the request when he paid a courtesy visit to the Inspector General of Police, IGP Alkali Baba Usman at the Police Headquarters in Abuja, who assured that the Police is ready to partner with the PAP in the recruitment of officers especially at the grassroots.

Ndiomu, according to a statement by Thomas Peretu, his Special Adviser, revealed that the PAP has over the years trained a lot of youths from the Niger Delta region who would fit into manpower needs of the Police.

The Interim administrator also expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Police High Command for providing security services at its offices and facilities in Abuja and across the Niger Delta region.

Read also: Entrepreneurship, SMEs can reduce unemployment in Nigeria – 9mobile

In his response, the IGP was no less disappointed by low turnout of potential recruits from the region at recruitment exercises conducted in the past years.

The quota of South-South region was rarely filled despite efforts to encourage the enlistment of young men from the region.

He said the Police have put in place structures for better emoluments and career advancement. Also, IGP stressed that the Police will assist the PAP in the area of criminal investigation when such cases are brought to its attention.

He added that the element of punishment in law enforcement will be brought into force to avoid recurrence of criminal acts in the organisation.