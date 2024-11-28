Police to enforce VAPP Law to curb gender-based violence in Imo

Imo State Police Command has said that it will ensure strict enforcement of the Imo State Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Law 2021 to curb prevalence of Gender-Based Violence in the State.

Aboki Danjuma, Commissioner of Police in Imo State stated this during a special advocacy held in partnership with Nkechinyere Ugwu, Imo State Commissioner for Women Affairs held in Owerri, Imo State Capital.

The event was held as part of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence (GBV), a global initiative aimed at raising awareness and eliminating violence against women, children, and other vulnerable groups in the State and Nigeria at large.

Danjuma, while speaking during the event, assured the public that the Imo State Police Command is committed to swift and decisive actions against those who would be offenders of this law.

The Commissioner of Police however encouraged Imo people and the general public to report any incidents of violence, assuring them that all complaints would be handled with professionalism and confidentiality.

At the event was attended by members of the Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA), civil society organizations, and other key groups, Danjuma commended POWA for its ongoing support to victims of violence and its critical role in advocacy, awareness and empowerment.

He also pledged the Command’s continued collaboration with POWA and other stakeholders in the fight against gender-based violence in the State.

Nkechinyere Ugwu, Imo State Commissioner of Women Affairs; Uju Onwudiwe, the former member representing Njaba State Constituency in the Imo House of Assembly and Stella Chinecherem, who is the Special Adviser to Governor Hope Uzodinma on Women Affairs had called for stronger collaboration with thePpolice to ensure the effective enforcement of the VAPP law.

This is as they emphasized the importance of a united approach to protecting vulnerable groups, particularly women and children from all forms of violence.

