Police suspect foul play as abducted ‘Ameerah’ is found

Ameerah Safiyanu, the lady who announced she was abducted on Monday along with 16 other residents of Abuja has been found.

But the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters, Abuja, says it suspects foul play in her claims of abduction, debunking the kidnap of 16 others.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the force’s public relations officer Friday said the alleged victim is being interrogated while further investigation was in the works to ascertain the facts of what transpired.

“Ameerah Safiyanu who claimed to have been kidnapped along with 17 others by some policemen at gunpoint on June 14, 2022, has been found. We have some suspicions about her claims as much as we debunk the kidnap of 17 others. We have some findings to make in order to get a clearer picture of the whole scenario and take proper decisions as and when due. We will keep the general public abreast of our findings,” he said in a tweet.

There had been an outrage on Twitter following Safiyanu’s tweet that she had been kidnapped at gunpoint by men in police uniforms.

Safiyanu victim shared location details of movement online has led to

Many berated the security operatives for failing to intercept the abduction 24 hours after the victim shared her location details online as the alleged kidnappers moved across the country unchallenged by rescue efforts.

In her tweet, she said the kidnappers at gunpoint picked victims including three pregnant women from different parts of Abuja before departing the city.

Having managed to still have her phone, Sufyan shared her location details with all her contacts on WhatsApp, in hope of getting help.

The few who were able to track her movement traced her to Jema’a, Kaduna and somewhere in Jos, Plateau state.

Her ordeal was considered another failure of the Nigerian government that was developing into hopelessness in the full glare of everyone.

Moreso, the incident comes several weeks after some of the victims of the Kaduna-Abuja train attack were abducted and have remained in the captivity of kidnappers, with little to show for the government’s claims of the rescue effort.

“Ameerah has reportedly sent another broadcast message to her WhatsApp contacts. Her phone is not dead yet and police have not still traced her after 24 hours. If Ameerah was an EndSARS convener, she and her entire family members would have been found without sharing any location,” a Twitter user said via his handle, @depending.

According to him, Ameerah is a 300-level student of Guidance and Counselling at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Another user through the handle @alreadyalight said: “Please say a prayer for our friend Ameerah. If you have any expertise in tech please help us. Our country has failed us…please help us if you can. At the moment she’s injured the cause of a recent accident and has asthma and high blood pressure”.

When BusinessDay contacted a police official in Abuja who didn’t want to be named, he said the police have already begun an investigation to find the location of the lady.

“Investigation is in progress, We thank everyone for the many helpful information coming in from all quarters and urge all to exercise calm and patience as we get to the root of this,” he said.