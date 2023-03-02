Police sergeant commits suicide after killing lover in Ilorin

A police sergeant, identified as Olalere Micheal took his own life after killing a yet-to-be-identified lady believed to be his lover.

According to the police, the incident happened on Thursday around Chapel of Redemption Agba Dam Housing Estate in Ilorin.

The police also said the deadly incident was an aftermath of love gone sour and that it has nothing to do with police brutality.

“At about 08:05 hours of March 2, 2023, information reached the command that a man in police uniform later identified by his uniform and name tag as F/NO 497093, Sergeant Olalere Michael “M,” later known to be attached to 15 PMF, Ilorin went to Chapel of Redemption Agba Dam housing estate in Ilorin, shot and killed a yet-to-be-identified lady, then shot himself in the head and died.” Okasanmi Ajay, police spokesman in the state said in a statement.

“Immediately after the information got to the command, the Commissioner of Police for Kwara State, CP Paul Odama, psc+, dispatched a team of policemen and detectives to the scene, where the corpses were recovered and deposited at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, where the bodies were certified dead.”

The police said investigation of the incident is in progress, and the report of the investigation will be made public as soon as it is ready.