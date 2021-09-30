Police repairs 6 helicopters for Anambra governorship polls

The Nigeria Police Force is repairing about six helicopters for aerial patrol and surveillance to ensure adequate security of lives and property at the November 6 Anambra governorship election.

The inspector-general of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali-Baba disclosed this at a one-day forum for on Inclusive Election in Anambra and State and beyond in Abuja on Wednesday.

Alkali-Baba who was represented by Muyiwa Adejobi, Chief Superintendent of Police said apart from the Anambra election, the Force can still use the helicopters to assist some conflict theatres in the country.

Adejobi said the IGP) has also directed the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Baba Tijani to prepare a very robust operation order for adequate deployment of both human and material resources to assist the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to monitor the election.

“The Commissioner of Police in Anambra has been meeting with the Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) in Anambra. The Command has written to the Force Headquarters on what it needs to complement the strengths and the resources they have in Anambra.

“So, the IGP has given certain directives. I’m sure before we have the election

November 6, many other senior officers will be sent to Anambra to assist the Commissioner of Police who is in charge of that command”, he stated.

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu in his presentation disclosed that the Commission will in the next few days begin the movement of non-sensitive materials from its zonal stores in different parts of the federation to the Anambra State office, preparatory to batching and delivery to its Local Government Offices.

Represented by Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information & Voter Education Committee, Yakubu said the Commission has made substantial progress in restoring its facilities in Anambra and other burnt national electoral assets.

He said the Commission will also use its new technological device to upload polling unit level results to its central result viewing portal so that Nigerians who have access to internet facilities can log in and view the results as they are being uploaded.

“We are fully aware of the fluid security situation in Anambra State and different parts of the country and we will continue to work with the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security at the National, State and Local Governments towards securing the electoral environment.

“The voters must be assured of their security and must feel confident approaching the polling units to exercise their democratic franchise. We must also realize that the responsibility of the Commission is to organize, undertake and supervise elections within the context and ambit of the Constitution”, he stated.

In a paper presentation, the Executive Director Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) and Chairman of Transmission Monitoring Group, Auwal Rafsanjani called for

inclusion of persons living with disabilities in the electoral process, beginning with the Anambra governorship polls.

Rafsanjani recommended prompt and proactive legislative backing for an independent and strengthened electoral institution to implement the electronic voting system in the entire electoral process to facilitate inclusion of persons living with disabilities; discourage vote buying and rigging, while enhancing electoral integrity and accountability.

He further recommended, “prompt consideration and provision of materials like a Braille Ballot Guide for voters with visual impairments, or other forms to secure their electoral rights and inclusion in electoral processes.

“Mandatory implementation of parties’ policies that enable equal participation and eliminate gender discrimination at all levels to encourage women’s participation. Through this measure, political parties will facilitate and promote women’s inclusion and participation in electoral processes especially within party structures and throughout elections”.

Also, the Chief Executive of Abino Foundation, Jakes Blele called for inclusivity, especially in the forthcoming somewhat volatile elections in Anambra State which no one was very certain will be very inclusive.

“But we believe that with your effort, we can achieve that inclusivity. INEC is the only organisation that I know in this country, that have been expressly inclusive. They have made efforts to take every step to ensure the inclusivity of those that have been left behind to be part of the electoral process and that is very commendable.

“I will say in closing that we need inclusive reportage, to be one of the best groups that identifies with the inclusive electoral process. Of course, you know that any democratic process that is not inclusive is a total rape on democracy”, he noted.