Police release Chude Nnamdi

Chude Nnamdi, founder Chudemedia, a popular Twitter user who was arrested on March 18 during the gubernatorial elections for alleged cybersecurity crime as been released on bail.

It was reported that he was picked up in Anambra by DSS on March 18th and then transferred to Abuja.

His friends and followers posted about his release on twitter.

@FS_Yusuf tweet reeds “Chude is OUT !!!!!”

@DavidHundeyin, an investigative journalist tweeted “Welcome home champ! @chude_”

Earlier today some friends and family went to the streets of Abuja to potest for his release.

“On the streets of Abuja to lend our voice to facilitate the release of Chude! Free Chude or Arrest all of us,” @VictorIsrael posted.

According to Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate of African Action Congress Chude was found at the FCIID cell in Abuja.

“#FreeChude: We traveled round @PoliceNG departments and units today in search of @chude__ Chude Nnamdi in Abuja. We finally found him at the FCIID cell in Abuja. I also spoke to his case officers from the Cybercrime unit at the @INTERPOL in Abuja. It heartwarming that @chude__ is positively in high spirits. His lawyers have processed his release paperwork and he’s expected to be released today from @PoliceNG detention. It is a high profile conspiracy with the usual suspects involved at all levels to silence the young man! #Revolutionnow” he said in a tweet.

The police had revealed that Chude was under investigation by the Nigeria Police Force National Cyber Crime Centre, Abuja, for cyber-stalking, over a petition about his activities on social media which contravenes the provision of Section 24 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015 and other criminal laws