Police reinforce motorcycle ban in Owerri to curb crimes in Imo

Ban: Police arrest 40, seize 266 'Okada, Keke' in Lagos

The Nigeria Police Force, Imo State Police Command, has noted with dismay the upsurge of criminal activities caused by the use of motorcycles in the State, especially in Owerri, the State Capital, reinforcing the ban on the use of motorcycles.

Aboki Danjuma, Imo State Commissioner of Police, reminded the general public that the ban on the use of motorcycles within Owerri Municipal was still in force, stating that any violator of the directive would be arrested, and the motorcycle would be impounded.

According to him, the measure is part of the ongoing efforts by the State Government to enhance security and reduce crimes in the State and the ban is specifically aimed at curbing criminal activities which have been facilitated by the use of motorcycles.

The Police Commissioner noted that the measure was to alleviate traffic congestion within the city, fostering a safer and more efficient environment for all road users, just he urged all residents and motorcyclists to comply with the law.

He also warned that the Police operatives would continue to strictly enforce the ban, and violators would face appropriate legal action, adding that citizens had been encouraged to support the efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of the people and curb the breakdown of law and order in the State.

