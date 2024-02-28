Police record success on fights against kidnapping, banditry in Plateau

…arrest kidnappers of two Catholic priests, others

Steve Yabanet, the Plateau State Commissioner of Police on Tuesday convened a press briefing at the Police Headquarters in Jos to outline the achievements of the Police Command in fighting crimes in the State.

Upon assumption of office, the CP said he diligently assessed the prevailing security challenges, personally visiting areas afflicted by insecurity such as Mangu, Bokkos, Bassa, Riyom, and Barkin Ladi, to devise effective operational strategies.

He proudly announced significant progress resulting from the implementation of new operational templates, leading to the apprehension of numerous criminal suspects across the State.

“On assumption of office as the Commissioner of Police Plateau State, I took time to painstakingly study the predominant security challenges in the State. Such action was further accompanied by immediate visit to the epicentres that were bedeviled by insecurity, namely; Mangu, Bokkos, Bassa, Riyom and Barkin Ladi to see things for myself and interface with the officers and men involved in the operation.

“This gave me a clear view of the security situation of the State and facilitated in the designing of a new workable operational template for the Command which I am confident will flush out criminals from their nests across the State. I am pleased to inform you today that the application of my operational strategies within few weeks in office is what translated to this massive harvest of criminal suspects paraded before you”.

One notable incident involved the kidnapping of two Parish priests from St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Fier District, Pankshin, where gunmen killed Christopher Maurice Nankyes. Christopher Yaro, alias “Munanka,” was arrested in connection with the abduction.

“On 01/02/2024 at about 1000pm, some unknown gunmen numbering about seven persons invaded the house and premises of St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Fier District, Pankshin and kidnapped two Parish priests namely Rev. Fr. Kenneth M. Kanwa and Rev. Fr. Jude Nwachukwu to unknown destination.

“In order to scare the public and clear the way of escaping with the victims, the kidnappers shot and killed one Christopher Maurice Nankyes, male. The community led by the youth leaders arrested the following named persons based on reasonable suspicion; one Christopher Yaro, male, 52yrs, one Fwantus Adams male, now at large, one Nyaous Gideon Datit, male now at large, Chul-watpe, male at large and one Two Face, now at large.

“Efforts made by the DPO Pankshin Division to take over the suspects from the community leaders was vehemently rejected. In the process, the suspects escaped to different locations.

Upon receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command directed the O/C Anti-Kidnapping Unit Jos, to make a local circulation on Police social media platforms, which led to the arrest of one Christopher Yaro AKA “Munanka” in Ogun State Police Command where he had escaped to.

“The suspect confessed to being responsible for the kidnap of the two Reverend Fathers in Pankshin LGA. Investigation is ongoing, to arrest other suspects at large. The suspect will soon be charged to Court” the CP started.

According to the CP another successful operation led to the arrest of Ado Abubakar for his involvement in the kidnapping and homicide of Lawan Sale and Sani Sale from Geleji village. The police, vigilante, and community youths collaborated in the rescue operation.

The police also intercepted suspected cattle rustlers, Wudeana Dahiru and Usman Saidu, transporting stolen cattle along the Gindiri-Mangu road, recovering exhibits including livestock and cash.

CP Yabanet also highlighted the foiled kidnapping attempt where unknown gunmen abducted Juliet Deme, Eunice Josiah, and Rev. Fr. Pius Anlong. Prompt police response resulted in the rescue of the victims without payment of ransom.

The commissioner commended the successful repulsion of an attack on communities in Mangu LGA, with no casualties reported, underscoring the intensified patrols to restore public confidence.

“Notable arrests included Kome Kassem, a suspected armed robbery gang leader terrorizing communities in Amper District, and members of a one-chance syndicate operating in Jos metropolis”.

The CP expressed his gratitude to the Inspector General of Police, Governor Caleb Mutfwang, and other security agencies for their support and cooperation in maintaining peace and security in Plateau State.