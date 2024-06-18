Police order manhaunt for father who murdered 6-year old daughter

Abaniwonda Olufemi, Delta State Commissioner of Police has ordered a serious manhaunt for Sanley Ovemureye, a fleeing suspect, for allegedly murdering Abigail Stanley, his six years old daughter.

A statement by Bright Edafe, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), indicated that “the Command is aware of the gruesome murder and saddened by the sad and painful death which took place on Saturday, June 15.

He said that the incident was reported by the brother to the fleeing suspect, adding that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) on receipt of the complaint, detailed operatives who went to the scene at Uviama New Layout, Agbarho Ughelli North Local Government Areas of the State, and recovered the corpse of the little child whose head was smashed several times on the wall.

“The corpse was recovered and deposited at the mortuary. The father who is the principal suspect is currently at large.

“Olufemi Abaniwonda, Commissioner of Police, saddened by this barbaric act, has ordered a serious manhunt for the fleeing suspect and assures members of the public that the suspect will be arrested and justice will be served, said Edafe”, the statement read.

He urged anyone with useful information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect to call the control room number on 0803684974 or report at the nearest police station.