OVUTA Chigozie from the Okoffia Community in Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, has been arrested with human skulls.

He was arrested by the Ebonyi State Police Command. Police found in his possession two human skulls and three locally-made guns.

Jude Ukandu, the Police Public Relations Officer im Ebonyi State Command, said Chigozie, during interrogation, confessed that the human skulls were given to him for the preparation of a spiritual concoction.

Read also: Nigeria Police strengthen security ties with France, UK

Ukandu said Police are actively pursuing the individual mentioned in connection with this case.

In another development, while tracking a stolen tricycle, operatives of the Command uncovered a criminal syndicate specialising in altering the colours of stolen tricycles from neighbouring States. This operation led to the arrest of Nweke Chukwudi ‘m’, Nwankwo Obinna ‘m’, John Abba ‘m’, and Uche Abba ‘m’.

Three stolen tricycles were recovered from the suspects, who admitted to receiving them from accomplices for colour modifications. He said all the suspects would be charged to court upon the completion of investigations.

“The Ebonyi State Command reiterates its commitment to safeguarding lives and property across the state while we urge residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity around them on the command control room number 07064515001”, he said.

Share