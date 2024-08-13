Police launch patrol in North-East to return farmers to farms

The Nigeria Police Force said it has initiated daily farm patrol in the North-East region to enhance security and encourage farmers to return to their fields.

This effort, led by Kayode Egbetokun, the inspector general of police (IGP), aimed to restore confidence among farmers amid ongoing security challenges in the region.

Speaking at the Nigeria Police Youth Summit organised by the Force in Abuja on Monday, the IGP highlighted the government’s commitment to addressing the complex and interconnected issues facing the region.

He said the patrol was part of a broader strategy to ensure stability and support agricultural activities in the area.

The IGP, addressing insecurity in the country, particularly about farmers returning to their lands in the North-East, acknowledged the complexity of Nigeria’s security challenges, which are intertwined with economic, political, and environmental issues.

“Solving these challenges requires focused leadership at all levels and the active participation of citizens,” he remarked.

In response to questions about engaging with youth and addressing their grievances, the IGP highlighted ongoing efforts by the police to build trust and foster collaboration with young Nigerians.

He mentioned initiatives like the Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV), which targets secondary school students to prevent cultism and other criminal activities.

On the issue of ‘bad eggs’ within the police force, Egbetokun admitted their existence but said efforts were being made to identify and punish those involved in corrupt practices.

He noted that the Police Force was a reflection of the broader society and called for citizens to cooperate with law enforcement agencies to address the nation’s challenges.

On the recent ‘hardship protest,’ Egbetokun pointed to intelligence reports indicating that the demonstration was hijacked by elements aiming to destabilise the country. He emphasised that these groups exploited the protest to incite violence and disrupt national peace.

“We had intelligence at our disposal that some agents of destabilisation were ready to use the hardship protest to destabilise our country,” the IGP stated.

He refrained from divulging specific details, noting that investigations are ongoing and some of the suspected individuals have already fled the country.

Egbetokun addressed concerns raised about a recent police raid at Labour House, Abuja, clarifying that it was targeted at an individual allegedly involved in mobilising people to create unrest.

“We recovered valuable documents from the raid, and it’s important to note that we did not raid the Labour House itself,” he explained, dismissing the public outcry as unwarranted.

Reflecting on past protests, Egbetokun pointed out that while protests may begin peacefully, they often turn violent, particularly when mobilised via social media.

He cited the EndSARS protest as an example, where initial peaceful demonstrations eventually escalated into violence. He expressed skepticism about the sincerity of calls for peaceful protests, especially when such events are labeled as “10 days of rage.”

The IGP also reaffirmed the police’s commitment to protecting the rights of citizens to peaceful assembly and protest, while reiterating that any form of violent protest would not be tolerated.

He encouraged citizens to share information with the police and assured them of their protection, emphasising the importance of trust and cooperation in maintaining peace and security across the country.