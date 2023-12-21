  • Thursday, December 21, 2023
Police dismiss two officers attempting to extort Dutch biker in viral video

Chioma Onuh

December 21, 2023

The Nigeria Police Force says it has dismissed two special officers for attempting to extort a Dutch power bike rider.

Hamzat Adebola, Oyo State Commissioner of Police, announced the dismissal of both men at the police headquarters in Eleyele, Ibadan, Thursday.

In a viral video, Jimoh Lukmon and Kareem Fatai, the two special constables, were shown begging for money from the Dutch visitor.

The tourist told them she was going to Abuja during the event, which happened while they were on patrol along the Moniya-Iseyin Road.

