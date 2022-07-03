Police confirm rescue of 50 children from Ondo church basement

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on Saturday confirmed the rescue and evacuation of 50 children found in an underground apartment of a church in Ondo town, Ondo State. The children are believed to be kidnap victims.

The 50 children hidden in the church at Valentino Area of Ondo town, Ondo State, were found on Friday evening, just as the pastor and some members of the Church were arrested in connection with the abduction.

According to a leaked video, the children were seen in a patrol vehicle of the Police, who took them to the police station in Akure, the state capital.

In a 100-second video, a voice was heard saying, “They (the children) are kidnapped children found in the underground cell of a church in the Valentino Area of Ondo.

“The pastor and some members of the church have been arrested and were also in the patrol van of the Police.”

Read also: Amotekun issues deadline to religious centres to install CCTV cameras in Ondo

Speaking on behalf of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Funmilayo Odunlami, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ondo State Command, said the victims had been taken to the Akure Headquarters of the command.

“The vommand is aware of a case of suspected abduction in Valentino Area of Ondo town. Preliminary investigation is on going. Further information will be communicated to the public.

“We urge the good people of Ondo State to be calm as the State Criminal Investigation Department has taken over the case”, the Police Public Relations Officer said.

BusinessDay however reports that tension has gripped the residents of the town as of the time of filing this report on Saturday following the incident, just as the residents of the state are anxiously awaiting further pronouncement from the police.