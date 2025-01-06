Police confirm bomb explosion at FCT Islamic school

.As explosion kills two, injure others

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command have confirmed a tragic incident involving a suspected bomb explosion at Tsangagyar Sani Uthman Islamiyya School in Kuchibuyi Village, Byazhin area of Abuja.

The incident occurred on Monday, at approximately 11:00 AM, leaving two men dead and two others injured.

In a statement signed by Josephine Adeh, police public relations officer, the command disclosed that a distress call from the Sarki of Kuchibuyi prompted an immediate response.

Police operatives, including the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team and the Area Commander of Kubwa, quickly mobilised to the scene.

It noted that the area was cordoned off to protect residents and allow for a detailed investigation.

According to preliminary findings, three men from Katsina had visited Adamu Ashimu, the school’s proprietor.

According to the statement, the explosion occurred on the school’s veranda as the men allegedly tampered with an improvised explosive device (IED).

“Two of the visitors were killed instantly, while the third sustained severe injuries. A female trader nearby was also injured in the blast. Both survivors are currently receiving medical attention under police guard,” the statement read.

The FCT Bomb Squad has confirmed that remnants of an IED were recovered at the scene. The school’s proprietor, Mallam Adamu Ashimu, has been taken into custody for questioning as investigations continue.

Olatunji Disu, commissioner of police (CP), FCT Command, has called on residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or item to the authorities.

He emphasised the importance of community collaboration in ensuring public safety.

“Stay Alert: Be aware of your surroundings and report any unusual behavior or items to the police.

“Avoid Suspicious Objects: Do not touch or attempt to move any suspicious items. Contact the authorities immediately,” he stated.

Residents are urged to keep the following emergency numbers handy for swift communication with the police in case of any suspicious activities or emergencies: 0806 158 1938, 0803 200 3913, 0802 894 0883, 0705 733 7653, CRU: 0810 731 4192, and PCB: 0902 222 2352.

The police assure the public that further updates will be provided as investigations progress.

