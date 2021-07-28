Police confirm abduction of naval college students in Edo

Edo State police command on Wednesday confirmed the abduction of some students of the Naval College of Engineering, Sapele, Delta State.

Kontongs Bello, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, while confirming the incident, said the vehicle conveying the students was intercepted by hoodlums at Iruekpen, one of the communities close to the university town in Edo Central senatorial district.

Bello, who said that some of the students have been rescued, however, noted that five others are still in captivity.

He said: “The closest thing that happened is the students of Naval College of Engineering Sapele travelling from Kaduna to Sapele in a commercial bus and Sienna bus on 26/7/2021 was intercepted by hoodlums at Iruekpen.

“Our operatives rescued most of them, remaining only five and bush combing is still on”.