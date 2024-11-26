Police burst illicit drug warehouse in Delta

Delta State Police Command says it has burst illicit drugs warehouse and recovered several illicit and prohibited drugs in the Sapele part of the state. The command said the drug dealers were arrested and their operational vehicles seized.

A statement by Bright Edafe, a superintendent of police and Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO).on Monday, disclosed that the bursting was a sequel to intelligence gathered from various kidnappers, armed robbers and cultists who confessed to patronizing drug cartels to boost themself before engaging in their nefarious activities.

“On 13/11/2024, Operatives of CP – Special Assignment Team ( CP – SAT ) commenced raiding of identified illicit drug house with a view to curtail their activities starting with a hidden warehouse situated along Shell Road Area of Sapele Town.

Recover several illicit/prohibited drugs, arrest dealers/vehicles

The house was busted and the following drugs distributing agents were arrested viz Chukwudi Ruben’s” 28yrs a native of Anaku Village in Ayamelu LGA Anambra State ut resides at Shell Road Area Sapele Delta State, Justice Chire ‘m” 19yrs a native of Obinngwa Community in Isugu Ator LGA Anambra State but a resident of Shell Road Area Sapele and Igwe Solomon ‘m” 27yrs a native of Oriuzor Community in Omuigboke LGA Eboyi State but a resident of Shell Road in Sapele Delta State, he said.

“The rest of the arrested agents are Peter Irikefe” 44yrs a native of Kokori town but a resident of Shell Road Area Sapele Delta State, Emmanuel John” 32yrs a native of Mof ayo Belwa LGA of Adamawa State but a resident behind Obile Area Sapele Delta State Alex Peter ‘m” 29yrs a native of Demsa LGA Adamawa State but a resident of behind Obile School Sapele Delta State and David Dominic ‘m” 30yrs of Demsa Community in Demsa LGA Adamawa State but a resident of the back of Obule School Sapele Delta State.

Arrest robbery/kidnap syndicate in parts of the state; suspected robbers dead

“Drugs recovered at the warehouse include multiple bottles of codeine, multiple sachets of tramadol, weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, multiple sachets of phenol drug named Canadian Loud and other prohibited drugs.

Also recovered was a Toyota Camry with Registration Number KJA 996 BH used in the distribution of the said drugs by the major distributor named Mr Uzochukwu Obiora ‘m’ aka “Obi god” currently on the run, he revealed.

Similarly, he said based on intensive Intelligence gathering on a syndicate that specializes in kidnapping, armed robbery, car snatching and defrauding of suspecting victims’ bank accounts via SIM swap around Ughelli, Warri, Sapele, Oghara, Abraka and their environs has yielded result.

“As at about 1530hrs of 18th November, 2024. Operatives of CP – Special Assignment Team (CP – SAT ) with base in Ughelli affected the arrest of a notorious gang member of the said syndicate namely Godstime Ajugba m” 41yrs of Wellington Road Area Mosogar Ethiope East LGA Delta State upon interrogation, he led operatives to their criminal hideout situated by “Small Pastor Area “ out sketch of Mosoga town where they usually keep victims weapons.

Upon search in the ceiling, the following were recovered, two AK 47 rifles, one K2 rifle, two(2) Automatic Pump Action guns, one locally made cut-to-size gun, five (5) AK 47 rifle magazines, three (3) K2 rifle magazines, One Hundred and One (101) k2 rifle live ammunition, two (2) handcuffs and ten(10) live cartridges. The suspects are in custody and the investigation is ongoing.”

Edafe who also hinted at the death of some suspected armed robbers and the recovery of stolen items said all the above formed part of the recent achievements of the command to ensure Deltans sleep with their two eyes closed even as the Yuletide Season is around the corner.

