Police ban celebrations in Kaduna

The police in Kaduna State have banned celebrations or rallies by supporters of political parties on the just concluded presidential and national assembly elections.

The ban is contained in a statement on Wednesday, in Kaduna, by Mohammed Jalige, the police public relations officer (PPRO) in the state.

“The command wishes to notify the general public that all forms of celebrations and rallies by political party supporters for or against winners/losers of the just concluded presidential and national assembly elections have been banned in the state.

“Any deliberate act to violate the ban or cause breakdown of law and order under whatever guise would not be tolerated, as the full wrath of the law would be bought to bear,” the police said.

The PPRO added that security agencies have been deployed and directed to ensure full enforcement.

“All persons with intent to violate the order are warned to desist from that, as the command in collaboration with other sister agencies are fully prepared to deal decisively with such persons in accordance with extant laws.

“The command uses this medium to call on the members of the public not to relent in supporting security agencies in delivering their mandates of securing lives and properties of the good people of Kaduna state, “Jalige said.