The Police Command in Bayelsa on Monday attributed the prompt rescue of two abducted Niger Delta Development commission (NDDC) staff to credible intelligence from residents and deployment of security drones.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two NDDC personnel were abducted on Friday on the waterways while they were about to board a boat to Ayakoro community in Ogbia Local Government Area (LGA) of Bayelsa.

The duo were dropped off by their abductors after intense pressure at the desolate Ayakoro Burial Ground from where they were rescued by a combined security search and rescue team on Sunday.

Alonyenu Idu, Commissioner of Police in Bayelsa, applauded the success recorded by the men of the Operation Puff Adder of the State Police Command.

He attributed the success in the police operation to actionable community intelligence and security drone technology deployment which aided the police operatives in the rescue operation.

Idu spoke during a “Thank You” visit by Jude Rex-Ogbuku, a brother to the Managing Director of the NDDC, Samuel Ogbuku on Monday.

Idu said the intelligence gathering and drone technology deployed assisted and assured that the Police Command is ready to tackle crime and criminality in the state.

He also commended his officer, CSP Chris Nwaogbo and his men for their gallantry.

Earlier in his speech, Rex-Ogbuku commended the Commissioner and men of the Bayelsa State Police Command for the quick response and rescue of his kinsmen.

“When the victims were rescued, the entire community was thrown into jubilations and your policemen led by Chris Nwaogbo were prayed for by the elders and youths,” he said.

Meanwhile, operatives of the Operation Puff Adder unit of the Police Command have recovered the speed boats used and abandoned by the kidnappers of the NDDC staff rescued on Sunday.

Idu had explained that the men of the Operation Puff Adder unit led by CSP Chris Nwaogbo spent three days in the forests and creeks of the Ogbia LGA in search of the two abducted top staff of the NDDC.

The two NDDC staff rescued are Akari Loveday, the Special Adviser on Domestic Affairs to the Managing Director of the NDDC and, Nathan Ogbuku, a brother to the MD of NDDC.

