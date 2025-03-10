The Troops from the Joint Taskforce, Northeast Operation Hadin-Kai Troops, have rescued a total of 75 civilians from Sambisa forest during fierce operations in Borno State.

Speaking on Monday during their hand-over to the Borno State Government in Maiduguri, Borno State Capital, Waheed Shaibu, a Major General and Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, said the victims rescued consisted of seven adult males, 34 women and 34 children.

Shaibu, who represented by A.L Akpodu a Brigadier General and Deputy Theatre Commader, said they were rescued during a clearance operation by the 21 Special Armoured Brigade and 199 Special Forces Battalion under the Operation Desert Sanity IV in Sambisa forest.

He said, “As part of our ongoing clearance efforts, troops of 21 Special Armoured Brigade and 199 Special Forces Battalion under Operation Desert Sanity IV recently conducted successful offensive operations in Sambisa forest.

“Key terriorist enclaves in Ukuba, Ujimla, Sabil Huda, Garin, Fajula and and Gobara were cleared leading to the rescue of 75 civilians, including seven adult males, 34 women and 34 children”.

He further added that the Military destroyed facilities belonging to the group in the forest.

“The operation significantly degraded enemy capabilities by neutralising insurgents, destroying command and logistics bases, makeshift shelters, weapon caches and IED making making materials”, he said

He said that the rescued victims had received medical and psychological support and were set to be handed over to the Borno State Government.

Receiving the victims on behalf of the Borno State Government, Zuwaira Gambo, Borno State Commissioner for Women Affairs, commended the troops for their gallantry in the fight against insurgency.

“We are taking them to our centre where we are going to provide them with services like livelihood support, counseling services, mental health and psychosocial support, livelihood program for the women and educational services among others before releasing them back to the society”, she said.

