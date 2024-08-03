Police arrest protesters outside Abuja Stadium

The police force have arrested some #EndBadGovernance protesters at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

Although the stadium had been approved for the protest, the protesters were detained outside the venue on Saturday.

The police officers fired gunshots and deployed tear gas in a bid to scare away the protesters who had started gathering from proceeding with their demonstration.

The protesters also lamented that they were prevented from using the Stadium on Friday, as Policemen shot continuously in the air, fired tear gas which scared away several of the protesters.

This is a developing story, details soon…