Police arrest Abuja protesters, order journalists out of venue

The Abuja police have arrested some of the protesters who gathered outside the Moshood Abiola Stadium Stadium in Abuja in demonstration of cost-of-living crisis, Daily Trust reported.

The police also shot tear gas canisters at them, BusinessDay gathered.

MKO Abiola is the approved venue for the protest in Abuja. It was gathered that some journalists in the venue were also arrested.

But the journalists were later released and ordered out of the venue.

BusinessDay observed that though the protest entered into Day 3, the number of participants had reduced, but placards were still being carried and mounted by protesters, with inscriptions such as ‘We are hungry,’ ‘We can’t afford a pot of jollof rice’ and ‘Tinubu must speak to us.’

Nigeria is Africa’s biggest oil producer but citizens say they can’t see gains of that title. Inflation is over 34 percent, driven by high food prices. Food inflation is over 40 percent, with the naira sliding to N1,617/$ on Friday in the NAFEM market as against N760/$ a year earlier.

Good reforms such as petrol subsidy removal and the foreign exchange float have turned out to hit the citizens hard, throwing many into poverty.

President Tinubu is yet to address the nation amid curfews in states in the northern Nigeria due to violence and deaths across the region.

About 13 to 17 persons have died so far in the hunger protest. Vanguard posted a picture of an alleged shooting of a protester in Ighelli, Delta State.

On Thursday, protesters broke into Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy’s industrial park in Kano, carting away office furniture, chairs and other essential items while setting it on fire.