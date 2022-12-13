Police arrest, parade 5 criminal suspects in Ilorin

The Kwara State Police Command on Friday paraded five suspected criminals who were arrested for robbery and car theft.

Addressing journalists at the state police headquarters in Ilorin, Paul Odama, the Commissioner of Police, informed that that the suspected car thieves were arrested by operatives of the Criminal Investigation Department, (CID), following actionable intelligence which led to the arrest of Adeniyi Olalekan of Ogidi area in Ilorin and Abdulraheem Nasiru, who are said to be specialists in house-breaking and theft of property.

The CP explained that while under interrogation, the suspects allegedly confessed to a series of housebreaking, theft of electronics, vehicles and motorcycles from where owners parked them.

The police boss said that on the receiver, identified as Friday Ugwu, a resident of Eiyekorin village, near Ilorin, who issued receipts to cover the stolen property, has also been arrested.

Odama noted that further investigations by the police led to the recovery of three Toyota Sienna buses, one Toyota Corolla, four motorcycles, one Plasma TV, three generating sets, seven bags containing telephone accessories, five bags of Semovita as well as house-breaking tools, including one iron cutter and one rod.

Two other suspected armed robbery suspects: Abubakar Jimoh, and Abdulwaheed Murtador Olamilekan, the CP said, were arrested on December 6, 2022 at 2 pm on Madi Road, Gaa-Saka axis of the Ilorin metropolis. They were allegedly found in possession of one locally made pistol.

“Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed that they were on a mission to operate and rob members of a group known as Ifesowapo Social Club, at a meeting on Madi road.

“Investigation, further revealed that Abubakar Jimoh had been on the wanted list of the command having shot and killed a 12-year-old boy and got the late boy’s pregnant mother seriously injured in the Adewole area of Ilorin, the state capital, about two years ago,” said Odama.

The police commissioner declared that all the suspects would be charged to court.