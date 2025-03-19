The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested 62 suspects following a series of coordinated raids on criminal hideouts across the city.

According to Zagazola Makama, a counterterrorsm expert in the Lake Chad, the operation, which took place late on March 18, 2025, targeted high-crime areas in Karu, Apo, Karshi, and Kubwa.

The raids, conducted around 11:40 p.m., focused on black spots, uncompleted buildings, and other locations suspected to be safe havens for criminal activities.

During the operations, police operatives recovered a quantity of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and other illicit drugs.

He revealed that the arrested individuals are currently undergoing screening and interrogation at their respective police divisions.

Makama noted that the authorities confirmed that suspects found culpable will be charged to court.

The police, according to him, reiterated their commitment to ridding the city of criminal elements and ensuring the safety of residents.

