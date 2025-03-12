The Lagos State Police Command has detained two suspects for allegedly kidnapping an online vendor who had gone to deliver products in the Iyana-Isashi area of the state.

Confirming the incident at the command’s headquarters in Ikeja on Monday, Benjamin Hundeyin, the spokesperson, said the victim was abducted while attempting to make a delivery.

“The victim received a request for a product and proceeded to the customer’s house.

“Upon arrival, the door was opened, and she was forcibly dragged inside by a man and a woman.

“They stripped her, beat her up and took her nude pictures,” Hundeyin said.

He further disclosed that the suspects demanded a ransom of N2 million, threatening to leak the images if she failed to comply.

“The victim managed to pay N300,000 on the spot before she was allowed to go.

“They threatened to release the pictures if she did not pay the balance as promised,” he added.

Following the victim’s report, the police launched an investigation and successfully tracked and apprehended the suspects.

“The suspects were tracked and apprehended. They are currently in police custody as investigations continue,” Hundeyin stated.

