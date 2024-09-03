Police arrest 35 suspects in Kano

The police in Kano State have arrested 35 suspects in connection with various crimes in the last one month.

Such crimes include armed robbery, kidnapping, theft, drug dealing and fraud, according to Abdullahi Kiyawa, the public relations officer of the Kano police command.

Kiyawa said this while presenting the items recovered from the suspects at the command’s headquarters at Bompai, Kano, on Monday.

He said the items included stolen vehicles, solar batteries, mobile phones and counterfeit currency.

“Some of the notable cases include the arrest of five suspected armed robbers on Aug. 12, who were connected to a robbery incident at Hotoro Quarters, Kano. A motor vehicle and a locally made gun were recovered from them.

“On July 18, two suspected kidnappers were arrested, and two kidnapped victims were rescued in a deep forest in Gubuchi Village in Makarfi Local Government Area of Kaduna State,” he said.

The spokesman also said that five suspected thieves were arrested on Aug. 27 in Warawa Local Government Area and that five solar batteries were recovered from them

“Two armed robbers were arrested on August 26, and a sharp knife and a stolen mobile phone were recovered in Dorayi Quarters, Kano.

“Other cases include the arrest of suspected fraudsters, motorcycle thieves, and armed robbers, as well as the recovery of stolen motor vehicles and counterfeit currency,” he said.

Kiyawa also said that the command had arrested three suspected drug dealers on August 26, and 98 pieces of Exol tablets and a block of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp were recovered in Yan-tagwage Quarters, Kano.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the command to fighting crime and ensuring the safety of residents of the state.