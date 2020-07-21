Police arrest 3 suspects linked to murder of Suncell Pharmacy proprietor

The FCT Police Command has arrested three suspects linked to the gruesome murder of late Sunday Chukwujekwu Ike ‘m’, owner of Suncell Pharmacy Gwarinpa and Publicity Secretary of Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN), who was killed at his shop on 19th June, 2020.

A statement issued on Tuesday by Public Relations Officer of the FCT Police Command, Anjuguri Manzah (DSP) said this major milestone in the investigation has also led to the recovery of the deceased’s Huawei phone and his Sky blue Toyota Camry car, which were robbed by his assailants.

“The three suspects in police custody were arrested on 12th July, 2020 at Lafia in Nasarawa State and Jos, Plateau State, after a painstaking investigation by operatives of the Command Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

“While one Danbala Buba 42 years old and Isah Rilwanu 24 years old both male were arrested at Lafia (Nasarawa State) in possession of the deceased’s Sky blue Toyota Camry car, Abdulhamid Nasir 35 years old was arrested in possession of the deceased’s Huawei phone at his hideout in Jos, Plateau State.

“Efforts are being intensified to arrest the leader of the gang who is at large,” the statement said.