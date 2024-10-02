Plateau, SectorLead sign pact to establish waste-to-power plant

The Plateau State Government and SectorLead Limited have signed an agreement for the development of a 30 Megawatt Waste-to-Power Plant, aimed at converting municipal solid waste into clean energy.

Matthews Dawap, Plateau State Commissioner for Environment, Climate Change and Mineral Development, signed on behalf of the State Government.

Signed in Jos, Plateau State Capital, the project was said to have designed in a way to address both the State’s energy shortfall and waste management challenges,while bringing significant economic and environmental benefits.

According to SectorLead, the project is a landmark development for Plateau State, marking the beginning of a new era in how the region approaches waste management and energy production.

“By turning waste into a valuable resource, the state is not only improving its environmental footprint but also laying the foundation for economic prosperity and sustainable growth,” Adedayo Mistapha, CEO of SectorLead Limited, said shortly after the signing ceremony.

The firm added that the initiative aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), 7, 12 and 13 which captures: Affordable and Clean Energy, Responsible Consumption & Production, and Climate Action, respectively.

When fully operational, the project will also aid the reduction of carbon emissions, promote sustainable industrialization, and serve as a model for innovative, eco-friendly infrastructure solutions in Nigeria.

SectorLead added that this “transformative project “will provide a much-needed solution to the state’s waste management issues by “diverting waste from landfills and significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions, contributing to a cleaner and healthier environment”.

“By generating 30MW of power from waste, the plant will strengthen Plateau State’s energy supply and boosting energy security. In addition to its environmental and energy benefits, the project will create jobs during both the construction and operational phases, stimulating economic growth and improving livelihoods.

“This Waste-to-Power Plant is not just a project; it’s a turning point for Plateau State. The environmental, economic, and energy benefits of this initiative are enormous. We are proud to partner with the Plateau State Government, whose vision for sustainable development is commendable. Together, we are paving the way for a greener, more prosperous future, aligned with global climate goals,” SectorLead’s CEO added.

