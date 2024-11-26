Plateau proposes ₦471.13bn budget for 2025, focuses on growth, infrastructure

Plateau State Government has proposed a total budget estimate of ₦471.13 billion for the 2025 fiscal year, reflecting a significant increase of ₦156.28 billion from the 2024 approved budget. The proposed budget, tagged “Budget of Consolidation and Sustainability,” prioritises infrastructure development, economic growth and peacebuilding across the state.

Caleb Mutfwang, the Plateau State governor while presenting the budget to the Plateau State House of Assembly on Monday in Jos, said the breakdown of the 2025 budget showed that ₦201.52 billion was earmarked for recurrent expenditure, which accounted for 43.46% of the total budget.

He said the remaining ₦269.61 billion was allocated for capital expenditure, constituting 56.54% of the total budget and aimed at addressing critical development needs in the State. This included key sectors such as agriculture, education, health, infrastructure, and security.

“This budget, tagged “Budget of Consolidation and Sustainability,” reflects our commitment to solidify past achievements and ensure the continued growth and development of Plateau State. The total proposed budget size is Four Hundred and Seventy-One Billion, One Hundred and Thirty-Four Million, Ninety-Three Thousand, Five Hundred and Forty-One Naira (₦471,134,093,541.00) only.

“This amount consists of a recurrent component of Two Hundred and One Billion, Five Hundred and Twenty-Two Million, Four Hundred and Thirty-three Thousand, Two Hundred and Sixty-Four Naira (N201,522,433,264.00) only representing 43.46% of the total budget size and capital budget estimate of Two Hundred and Sixty-Nine Billion, Six Hundred and Eleven Million, Six Hundred and Sixty Thousand, Two Hundred and Seventy-Seven Naira (N258,852,660,277.00) only, representing 56.54% of the total budget.

“The total budget size indicates an increase of One Hundred and Fifty-Six Billion, Two Hundred and Seventy-Eight Million, Nine Hundred and Forty-four Thousand, Nine Hundred and Eighty-Eight Naira (N156,278,944,988.00) only over the 2024 approved budget”; he said.

Mutfwang emphasised that the budget was designed to build on the achievements of previous years and address the challenges faced by the State, including insecurity and economic hardships. He highlighted the importance of collaboration between Government agencies, security forces, and citizens to ensure effective implementation of the budget.

The governor noted that the proposed budget also reflected a strong commitment to transparency and accountability. He noted further that the implementation of the 2025 budget will continue under the Plateau Strategic Development Framework (PSDF) 2023-2027, focusing on three key pillars: Peace, Security and Good Governance, Sustainable Economic Rebirth, and Physical Infrastructure Development.

According to the governor, the recurrent revenue sources for the state included internally generated revenue (IGR), the Federal Allocation, and grants, with IGR projected at ₦50.42 billion adding that large portion of the capital expenditure will go toward critical sectors such as road development, healthcare, education, and water infrastructure, as the government seeks to improve the living standards of its citizens.

Mutfwang promised that as part of the 2025 fiscal plan, the state government will focus on people-oriented programs, with the introduction of the Ward Development Initiative (WDI) to bring development closer to the grassroots. The initiative he said aims to implement projects that meet the needs of the citizens in all 325 electoral wards across the state.

He called for prompt legislative approval of the proposed budget, underscoring its potential to foster lasting peace and prosperity in Plateau State saying, government, is committed to ensuring that the benefits of the budget reach all citizens through transparent and efficient implementation.

Gabriel Kudangbena Dewan, the speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly while responding promised that the Assembly would do justice to the Appropriation Bill.

