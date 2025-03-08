The Plateau Lawyers Bar Forum (PLBF) has condemned the release of graphic images and detailed information concerning the death of David Shikfu Parradang, a retired Comptroller General of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS).

In a text read by Ledak Dazuk Dafero, the chairman of the forum, to Journalists on Saturday in Jos, the Forum expressed its heartfelt condolences to Parradang’s family, particularly those within the Forum, and extended sympathy to the Federal Government, the Plateau State Government, and Nigerians at large.

However, it raised serious concerns about the police’s handling of the situation.

The Forum criticized the Nigeria Police Force’s FCT Command for issuing a press release on March 4, 2025, which included explicit and graphic images of the deceased and detailed accounts of his death.

“The public disclosure of graphic images taken during the preliminary investigation not only damaged public trust but also compromised the integrity of the ongoing investigation”

They argued that the release, which portrayed the deceased in an undignified manner, was seen as insensitive to the grieving family and a violation of their privacy during this difficult time.

The PLBF stressed that such actions undermined the dignity of the late Parradang, a respected figure in Nigerian public service.

Furthermore, the Forum raised concerns over the tone of the release, which included unverified assumptions and conjectures about the cause of Parradang’s death.

They argued that the publication reflected poorly on the nation’s integrity, especially considering Parradang’s esteemed service to Nigeria, including his recognition by the National Assembly.

They also noted the silence of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) on the matter, calling on the agency to follow the example set by other branches of the military and police in honoring their former leaders.

The Forum highlighted the presumption of guilt implied by the arrest of a female guest without sufficient evidence, which goes against the principle of “innocent until proven guilty.”

The Forum urged a thorough, impartial investigation into his death and the establishment of stricter guidelines to prevent similar incidents in the future.

They also called on the Inspector-General of Police, the Police Service Commission, and the National Human Rights Commission to address the breach of protocol and ensure justice is served.

