Plateau government mourns collapsed school building traps 120

The Plateau State Government has expressed deep sadness over the tragic incident at Saint Academy Jos, where a building collapsed resulting in casualties and injured students and teachers still being evacuated to different hospitals within Jos.

In a statement issued by Musa Ashoms, the Plateau state commissioner for information and communication, the government describes the incident as an avoidable tragedy, citing the school’s weak structure and unsafe location near a riverbank.

The statement however, commended the efforts of NEMA, SEMA, Red Cross and security agencies in rescuing trapped children and transporting them to hospitals.

“To ensure prompt medical attention, the government has instructed hospitals to prioritize treatment without documentation or payment. The Commissioner of Health has also ordered all major hospitals in Jos to attend to the victims.

“Approximately 120 people were trapped, with many evacuated. The government emphasizes the importance of adhering to safety standards, making Executive Order 003 sacrosanct. Schools with similar issues are urged to close down, enabling the Jos Metropolitan Development Board (JMDB) to prevent future incidents”.

The government commiserates with the affected families and stressed the need for clearance from the JMDB for any structure to be erected in the state.

The statement said the incident highlights the importance of prioritizing safety standards to prevent tragedies and ensure the well-being of citizens, especially children.