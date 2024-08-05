Plateau government imposes 24-hour curfew on Jos/Bukuru Metropolis

Caleb Mutfwang, the Plateau State Governor has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Jos/Bukuru Metropolis, effective from 12 midnight on Sunday, August 4, 2024.

Mutfwang took this decision after after consulting with state security agencies and reviewing the actions of unscrupulous individuals who exploited the nationwide protest to unleash terror on innocent citizens, the authorities said.

The governor noted that these criminal elements, armed with daggers, machetes, and other dangerous weapons, broke into shops and restaurants along Bauchi Road and Zololo Junction, looting foodstuffs and other valuable items.

Governor Mutfwang emphasised that the curfew is in the best interest of all citizens and urged everyone to comply fully to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents. He directed security agencies in the state to ensure the total enforcement of the curfew across Jos/Bukuru Metropolis.

He warned those planning to unleash further terror on innocent citizens to desist immediately or face the full wrath of the law. The governor also called on the relevant security agencies to remain vigilant and proactive in their duties to prevent any potential disruptions to law and order.

In a statement signed by Gyang Bere, his Director of Press and Public Affairs, made available to Journalists Sunday night in Jos, governor Mutfwang expressed gratitude to the citizens of Plateau State, particularly the clergy and imams, for their unwavering support of government’s policies and programs.

He acknowledged their cooperation and adherence to directives during the planned nationwide protest and praised their commitment to maintaining peace and unity.

“The peaceful conduct of our people before, during, and after the nationwide protest is commendable. I urge everyone to continue to uphold this culture of peace as we work together to build a united and progressive Plateau,” Governor Mutfwang added.

BusinessDay recalls that some youths on Sunday took advantage of the protest and were looting shops, restaurants and extorting money from motorists along Jos- Bauchi road, an action that prompted the state government to impose curfew on the Jos/Bukuru Metropolis.