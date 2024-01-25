Plateau communities face double whammy in wake of killings

In the aftermath of the attacks on Wednesday in Kwahaslalek and other communities in Mangu, Plateau State, the economic landscape of the local government area is grappling with profound repercussions.

The latest attacks, which claimed the lives of over 30 individuals with many houses burnt amid a 24-hour curfew imposed by the state government, have cast a shadow over the commercial vibrancy of Mangu.

Markets, shops, and eateries, once lively hubs of economic activity, are now facing a profound decline in business.

The imposition of the curfew, while a necessary security measure, has further compounded the economic strain on the community.

Business owners find themselves navigating a dual challenge – coping with personal grief for the lives lost and the economic fallout from disrupted operations. The curfew has disrupted the regular flow of commerce, leaving streets eerily quiet and businesses struggling to adapt to the new normal.

The 24-hour curfew, while crucial for maintaining order and security, has led to a significant decline in customer traffic and economic transactions. The immediate economic impact is palpable, with businesses experiencing financial losses and uncertainty about the future.

Community leaders, local authorities, and business owners are collaborating to address the economic challenges.

The road to economic recovery in Mangu is uncertain, but the community remains resilient. Solidarity among residents, along with strategic interventions from government and support organizations, will be pivotal in rebuilding the economic fabric of the area.

A resident who ran to Jos, the state capital, told BusinessDay on condition of anonymity Thursday that “the tragedy has sparked a renewed call for unity as we face the challenging task of recovery.

“As investigations into the incident progress, we are left grappling with the heavy toll on our lives and businesses,” she said.

BusinessDay observed that Mangu stands united in seeking both justice for the victims and a path towards economic renewal.

Meanwhile, Caleb Mutfwang, governor of Plateau Stage, has strongly denounced the recent security breach that claimed numerous lives in Kwahaslalek community and various parts of Mangu Local Government Area.

Expressing sorrow in a statement by Gyan Bere, his director of press and public affairs, on Thursday Mutfwang decried the escalating security challenges that resulted in the destruction of homes and livelihoods by suspected hoodlums.

The governor extended heartfelt condolences to the grieving families, the affected communities, and those injured in the unfortunate incidents.

Mutfwang conveyed sympathy to the residents of Mangu Local Government Area and other affected communities, and urged them to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities for swift intervention.

However, he implored the communities affected to refrain from taking the law into their own hands, and restated the state government’s commitment to ensuring the security of all citizens. He acknowledged the crucial role played by security agencies in restoring calm and called for continued collaboration between them and the government to provide maximum protection to all citizens.

In a stern warning, Mutfwang asserted that his administration would not tolerate any further breakdown of law and order in any part of the state. He urged security agencies to intensify their efforts to guarantee absolute peace across the state.

While appealing for calm and patience from citizens of the state, he said that the government is taking proactive measures to halt further destruction of lives and property.