Plateau Assembly calls for activation, sustenance of arts festival

These resolutions followed a motion under matters of urgent National public importance by Solomon Maren from Plateau state on Wednesday.

The Plateau State House of Assembly, presided over by its Speaker, Gabriel Dewan, has called for the activation and sustenance of the Plateau Festival of Arts and Culture (PLAFEST).

The house resolution follows a motion of notice by Nanbol Daniel (LP/Langtang North Central Constituency) during its plenary on Tuesday in Jos.

Daniel said that the state is endowed with many tourist attractions in all its local government areas that need to be harnessed.

The legislator stated that it would be profitable to reposition the state as the foremost tourist destination in Nigeria.

According to him, doing so would further boost its internally generated revenue, hence reducing the state’s overdependence on federal allocations.

“This would be achieved via the showcasing and harnessing of the state’s rich cultural heritage and tourists’ attractions.

“The annual celebration PLAFEST will attract and motivate tourists all over the world to learn, discover, experience, and consume both the tangible and intangible cultural attractions and products in Plateau.

Read also: Early childhood education: Oando Foundation revamps 10 schools in Plateau

“It will also attract international community support in strengthening the state’s cultural tourism policy frameworks and strategies and enhance development that would benefit humanity.

“I urge the state government to consider the assembly’s resolution to celebrate PLAFEST probably in December 2024 or the first quarter of 2025.

“They should have a theme that would promote peace and social justice to galvanise, unite, and mend the broken psyche of Plateau people and the nation at large,” he said.

He called on the government to provide adequate funds for the celebration of PLAFEST 2024/2025 and subsequent celebrations thereafter.

Daniel urged the government to encourage public and civil servants to dress in their cultural attire during PLAFEST week.

The lawmaker added that doing so would further promote the rich cultural heritage of Plateau.

Share