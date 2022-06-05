Plaqad launches ‘PresOfis’ waitlist for new media, public relations tool

Brands and businesses can now get connected with journalists, bloggers, influencers and newsrooms across the continent, through recent innovation by African software company, Plaqad.

The company today announced it is building a media and public relations tool – PresOfis, to help individuals and organizations execute their media relations better. PresOfis will be available to those who join the waitlist from June 16, 2022. Interested users can sign up on the waitlist on presofis.plaqad.com.

PresOfis is only the latest offer from Plaqad, following the launch of PlaqadM, the marketplace for the marketing and corporate communications community; and PlaqadIQ which helps users track and analyse activities and campaigns in real-time.#

Adekunle Ayeni, the group CEO, BlackHouseMedia and founder of Plaqad, stated that the tool is already being dubbed as ‘the Cision of Africa’. According to him, Plaqad is working to help public relations and communications professionals deliver better value by combining the power of technology and human intelligence.

“It’s media relations on steroids. We’re building a community where content creators, PR agencies, in-house Comms teams, consultants, brands, celebrities, and publicists can co-create with journalists, bloggers, and influencers in an environment of trust and mutual benefit”.

According to him, users are able to collaborate and exchange services through PlaqadM, and track ongoing campaigns using the analytics feature PlaqadIQ. ‘‘Users will also be able to follow up on syndicated content and directly communicate with contacts through optional direct messaging,” Ayeni stated.

He further disclosed that PresOfis offers unique features like, “an ability to write, edit, and publish, and pitch content, search our media database for journalists, bloggers, influencers, or media platforms, be confident that your pitch delivers to the right inbox, and use our tips and tools to make sure you hear back, and secure coverage.”