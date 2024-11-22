Plan your movement: LASG announces traffic diversion in Ikeja for Capital City Race

The Lagos State Government has announced traffic diversions in Ikeja to facilitate the inaugural edition of the 10-kilometer Capital City Race.

The event, scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, 23rd November 2024, will run from 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., the Ministry of Transportation said in a press statement on Friday.

The race will commence at Shoprite Alausa, Ikeja, and proceed through:

-Billings Way

-Kudirat Abiola Way

-Opebi Link Bridge

-Opebi Glo Tower inward Allen Avenue**

-Allen Junction

-GTBank on Adeniyi Jones

-AP Filling Station on Oba Akran Avenue

-Samsung Authorised Service Centre

-Concluding at Police College Sports Secretariat/Gym.

All junctions and intersections along this route will be partially closed to vehicular movement between 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday.

“Consequently, all junctions and intersections from Shoprite Alausa Ikeja to destination (Police College Sports Secretariat/Gym) will be blocked with barriers, manned by LASTMA, NPF, FRSC, LSNC to prevent other road users access to the main race corridor,” the statement reads.

Oluwaseun Osiyem, the transportation commissioner, urged motorists to exercise patience during the event.

“All affected junctions will be unblocked and accessed intermittently by other road users as the race progresses,” he assured.

The Lagos State Government emphasised that the partial road closure is an essential part of traffic management plans for the maiden edition of the Capital City Race, aimed at ensuring the event’s success.

Motorists are encouraged to cooperate with traffic officials and plan their movements to avoid the affected areas during the event hours.

Share