Pipe-borne water flows again in Onitsha 20 years after

Residents of Onitsha community, the commercial hub of Anambra State, took to the streets this week to celebrate the return of pipe-borne water to the city after nearly a two-decade scarcity.

The revitalised water supply system, courtesy of the Anambra State Water Corporation, has brought tap water back to households in Awka Road and Osuma areas, marking a significant achievement in Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s administration.

Residents are overjoyed and have been praising Soludo for his unwavering commitment to delivering on his promises.

“This is a dream come true!” exclaimed Mrs. Nkechi Okoye, a resident of Awka Road.

“We’ve been relying on boreholes and sachet water for so long. Thank you, Governor Soludo, for bringing back the good old days,” Okoye added

The revitalisation of the water supply system is part of Governor Soludo’s broader efforts to enhance public services and improve the quality of life for Anambra state residents.

His administration’s dedication to infrastructure development and service delivery has earned widespread praise from the public.

“This is a testament to our governor’s unwavering commitment to the people,” said Emeka Okafor, a community leader in Osuma.

“We’re grateful for his tireless efforts to make Onitsha a better place for all of us,” Okafor said.

As residents continue to celebrate this milestone, they eagerly anticipate further improvements in public services and infrastructure development under Governor Soludo’s leadership.

The return of pipe borne water marks a new era of progress and development in Onitsha, and the people are excited to see what the future holds.