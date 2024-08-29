Delta moves to revitalize abandoned water projects in 39 towns

Delta State Small Towns Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (STOWASSA) through the Ministry of Water Resources Development, has initiated steps to revitalize abandoned water projects in 39 major towns across different Local Government Areas of the State.

Unuafe Anthony, an Engineer and General Manager of the Agency, stated this during the official flag-off of water projects and sites handover to the contractors in Okpe Isoko, Igbide, Akoku-Uno and Obinomba.

Anthony said that the projects, being executed by the Delta State Government in collaboration with the Sustainable Urban Rural Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene, SURWASH, programme, sought to address the challenges of water scarcity and poor sanitation faced by residents in rural areas.

Read also: How local projects, hybrid solutions can jumpstart Nigeria’s power sector

He said the visit was aimed at actualizing the rehabilitation, upgrading and expansion of the State water supply scheme to improve water supply infrastructure so as to meet the emerging water demand in the State

Unuafe however commended Isaac Wilkie, the Commissioner for Water Resources Development for his flagship initiative to construct and resuscitate 39 water scheme facilities across different LGAs in the State as part of efforts to fulfill Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s commitment to delivering the MORE Agenda to the people.

Earlier, Paul Omu, a retired General, on behalf of Igbide Community, described the flag-off of water project in Igbide Community and environs as a positive turnaround for the residents.