Hundreds of protesters have shut the Governor’s Office at Alagbaka, Akure, Ondo State capital, over the killing of another five farmers by armed herdsmen.

BusinessDay reports that the farmers were shot dead early this morning in another invasion by armed herdsmen at Aba Oyinbo, in Akure North Local Government Area of the state.

The seemingly lackadaisical attitude of the governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa to the incessant killing of farmers in the state by the armed herdsmen in the last two months, according to the protesters made them to stormed the Governor’s Office to display bodies of the casualties of invasion.

While commuters and motorist on Akure/Owo road are currently stranded as there’s mass protest in Ogbese where the protesters barricaded the road in protest if the ongoing killings in the state.

…..Details later

