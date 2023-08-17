Photos: Emefiele taken through court backdoor to cut paparazzi

Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), was helped to beat paparazzi at FCT High Court in Abuja by going through the court’s backdoor.

Emefiele who has been detained since he was removed from office on June 9, 2023, was charged with giving Yaro, a director of April 1616 Investment Ltd., corrupt favours.

He was the only one who appeared in court on Thursday, which led to the postponed arraignment of the CBN leader due to the absence of the first and second defendants, who are allegedly ill.

