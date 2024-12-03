Photos: EFCC secures final forfeiture of Abuja estate with 753 duplexes, apartments

In a historic ruling, Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, December 2, 2024, ordered the final forfeiture of a sprawling estate in Lokogoma District, Abuja, to the federal government.

In a statement by Dele Oyewale, spokesperson of the anti-graft agency, the estate, occupying 150,500 square meters and comprising 753 duplexes and apartments, represents the largest single asset recovery by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) since its establishment in 2003.

The estate, located on Plot 109, Cadastral Zone C09, was forfeited following allegations that it was acquired with proceeds from unlawful activities by a “former top brass of the government”, according to the EFCC. The owner of the property was not named in the statement.

The EFCC said it pursued the case under Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act No. 14, 2006, and Section 44(2)(B) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

See more photos below.

