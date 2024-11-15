Supreme Court dismisses suit against EFCC

Supreme Court has dismissed the suit instituted by some states challenging the establishment of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

The case, marked SC/CV/178/2023, was brought by the Kogi State Government and later joined by 18 other states contesting the constitutionality of the EFCC’s establishment.

The original plaintiffs included Kogi, Kebbi, Katsina, Sokoto, Jigawa, Enugu, Oyo, Benue, Anambra, Plateau, Cross River, Ondo, Niger, Edo, Bauchi, Adamawa, Taraba, Ebonyi, and Imo states. However, Anambra, Adamawa, and Ebonyi have since withdrawn from the case.

Abdulwahab Mohammed, the Attorney General of Kogi State, argued that there is no explicit provision in the Nigerian Constitution for the creation of the EFCC, claiming that the anti-graft body stemmed from a recommendation of a United Nations convention.

Lateef Fagbemi, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice contended that the EFCC was not established solely on the recommendation of the UN convention. He referenced Section 15(5) of the 1999 Constitution, which states that “the State shall abolish all corrupt practices and abuse of power,” asserting that this provision provides the legal basis for the EFCC’s existence.

Fagbemi urged the Court to dismiss the application in its entirety. He said that a ruling in favour of the plaintiffs could create the impression that the Supreme Court opposes anti-corruption efforts.

