Photos: Crowd seen at banks trying to get cash ahead elections

On Wednesday, barely 72 hours to arguably what will be the most keenly contested presidental election in Nigeria, many are stranded without cash.

Late last year the Central Bank of Nigeria announceed that it was changing the design of three of the largest naira denominations. The move generated controversy, leading to and extension of the deadline of the phasing out of the old naira notes.

Yet the new notes appear to be slow in reaching the hands of Nigerians.

The photos below show people trying to get a maximum of ₦5000 from ATM machines in Apapa and other areas of Lagos