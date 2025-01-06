Photos: Boko Haram terrorists attack military base in Borno, kill several soldiers

A Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State was attacked by Boko Haram terrorists on Saturday, January 4, 2025, resulting in several casualties among Nigerian soldiers.

According to Sahara Reporters, the attack began around 4 a.m. and lasted for over two hours. The terrorists reportedly destroyed numerous buildings and military vehicles during the assault.

“25 Taskforce Brigade was attacked during the weekend with so many casualties. So far, we have recovered over seven bodies,” Sahara Reporters quoted a security source.

“The terror group invaded the camp FOB Sabon Gari around 4 a.m. on Saturday, using various weapons.”

The Nigerian military has been battling with Boko Haram insurgents in the North East for almost two decades. Thousands of people, including security agents, have died in the decade-long crisis while millions have been displaced.

Despite ongoing military operations, the terror group continues to inflict devastation, particularly in Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe states.

See photos from the attack below.

