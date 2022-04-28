Philanthropist employ, gives N5m each to top three Caleb University graduates

In line with fulfilling his pledge to Caleb University, philanthropist and chairman of Atlantic International Refinery and Petrochemical Ltd, Akintoye Akindele has given N5 million each, automatic employment to the best three graduates, as well as scholarship to 22 new students.

In a statement issued by Olawale Adekoya, information, media and publication specialist of Caleb University, Akindele had made the promise at the 11th Convocation ceremony of the University in February, only to drop by barely two months after to make good his pledge.

According to him, “Akindele presented a cheque of five million naira each, totaling N15 million to the Bverall Best who is female, Best Male and Best Post Graduate Student.”

“He also offered automatic employment to the three best graduating students and handed out a cheque to cover the school fees of 22 newly matriculated students during the presentation,” Caleb Media person enthused.

He also said that the Said Business School of the University of Oxford-trained Petrochemical Expert announced the commencement of efforts to build an Information Technology Centre, as well as an Institute of African History and Archaeology at the Imota Main Campus of Caleb University.

Acknowledging the philanthropy were the vice chancellor, Caleb University, Prof. Nosa Owens Ibie, Mayokun Olumeru, the registrar and family members of the recipients.

The VC who acknowledged the significance of Akindele’s generosity to Caleb University and his passion to ensure the fulfilment of all his promises, described his various endowments as “ground breaking and game changing.”

It will be recalled that the benefactor who also delivered the convocation lecture on the topic, ‘The Rhetoric and Reality of Youth as Game Changers, had charged every Nigerian youth to emulate the beneficiary best graduating students.

Akindele said ‘emulate Game Changers like Jezry Ejehi Iredia of the Computer Science department who emerged Caleb University’s overall best graduating student, and by extension, the best female student, with a CGPA of 4.92; Humphrey Ifezue also of the Computer Science department who emerged the overall best male graduating student with 4.84 CGPA, as well as Olufunso Irene Fasuyi, who emerged the best graduating Post Graduate Student.”

Akintoye Akindele is a scholar, philanthropist as well as the chairman/CEO, Atlantic International Refinery and Petrochemical Ltd – an indigenous oil company engaged primarily in the refining and trading of crude and petroleum products in Nigeria.

Apparently, the Chemical Engineer-turned banker with over 25 years’ experience in private equity and advisory also has his hands on many pies. He is also Chairman, Platform Capital; Unicorn Group and Diatom Impact; Co-Chairman of Whitespace X and Founder of Synergy Capital Managers.

Widely known for his simplicity, humility and generosity, Akindele holds a doctorate degree in Financial Business Administration from the reputable International School of Management (ISM).