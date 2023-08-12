PHED unveils three IT products to move transactions to digital highway

The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) which had precarious monthly revenue grossing and moved big last two months to N7Bn has made three moves on its way to N10Bn target.

On Friday, August 11, 2023, the birthday of its MD/CEO, Benson Uwheru, the Disco unveiled three IT products expected to reduce human interaction with the customers and move to seamless processes for higher revenue.

One of the products is called PHED Connect App which is said to target customers to interact more with PHED. According to the officer that led the drive for the product, Dumte Dumnamene, the customer can now check bills, accounts, pay bills, check customer status, etc, without coming to PHED.

He said: “You can identify staff by feeding their identity numbers into the APP and their details will emerge. You can trust then them. For those always haggling about overbilling, they can input the items they use in the house of office and it will calculate the energy the customer uses.”

He said the customer can also track their transaction history. “You don’t need to call PHED. You download the APP from google play store and start.”

Another product is Intranet which was presented by Daniel Nkwocha who said it is a very important tool in an establishment. He said whereas internet is for the public, intranet is limited to authorised persons often in an establishment or an organisation.

“With Intranet, there will be no need for emails or moving about with documents. The intranet champions in each department update the platform with information you need.”

Apparently, the most exciting product, named ‘Ibinabo chatbox’, was presented by Jideofor Ujah. “Ibinabo is a woman that stands and talks for herself. It is bringer of good news. It brings us closer to our customers. Before you call customer care, chat with Ibinabo. Solve all your problems, chat with Ibinabo.”

The CEO who was very excited said he was happy that the products were unveiled on his birthday.

He said: “We are all living testimonies of His glory, as a family, the PHED family. The barrage of goodwill has been super amazing. It shows we are doing the right things.

“I sent all of you an email this morning. It came from my heart, and it salutes you for buying the vision. You are a team that connected to the vision and mission.”

Adding his voice, he said Ibinabo is an innovative product for customers to interact with PHED and that it helps customers to sort out issues.

“Intranet PHED is another amazing product. It is a loaded tool for interaction by the departments and staff about the structure, the regions. All strategies and innovative tools are in one tool. We keep updating it. All our developmental tools in one place. I am happy we have champions in each department.”

Pouring praises on those that worked hard to develop the products, he said the PHED Connect App can be downloaded from google. These are fantastic initiatives. It is for IOS and android users. Thank you for making it happen on my birthday. It shows we are innovating.”

Uwheru, an accounting profession practition said he likes parties and fun and that he works hard and plays hard. “It gives you the inspiration to be a leader. The ceremony is classy.

Some staff members called the products stepping stones for PHED has in mind.