Pharmacists’ group urges incoming government to evaluate charter of demands

Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) Lagos branch has charged the incoming government to evaluate the charter of demands of PSN and change the approach in the appointment of ministers for the federal ministry of health and the chief executive officers in health sectors.

The PSN also stressed the need for the in-coming government to improve on the welfare of public sector pharmacists and the generality of health workers to stem the tide of brain drain in the country.

A statement signed and made available to journalists by the chairman of Lagos PSN, Gbolagade Iyiola, also called for proper implementation of National Health Insurance Authority, Act 2022 as well as enabling Local manufacturing of drugs and active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), excipients and related matters.

While lauding the president–elect, Bola Tinubu, the statement reads: ”Pharmacists in Lagos State remember his interventions while he was helmsman in his first tenure as governor between 1999 and 2003. In 2002, the Lagos State Ministry of Health had come up with a policy to privatise public sector pharmacies in all its hospitals canvassing a position that there will be no active need for pharmacy practice in the public service in Lagos state.

“Opinion leaders in pharmacy had to draw the attention of then governor Bola Tinubu to this heresy before a truce could be reached between the Lagos state government, PSN and PCN in that dispensation.

“It becomes imperative in this new order that confronts the nation that the foundation laying years of our current democracy where the federal government placed premium on the appointment on health administrators in key health portfolios including; ministerial appointments which were ceded to Prof. A. B. C Nwosu and then Prof. Eyitayo Lambo, a health economist who superintended over federal ministry of health were widely accepted as the most fruitful and impactful years in the health sector in contemporary times’’.

Drawing the attention of the incoming government to the vast potentials of the pharmaceutical sector, the health organisation said:“ PSN contribute significantly to the real sector and ultimately National GDP through development of a petrochemical industry that paves way for true industrial revolution that will reposition Nigeria as the hub for new Pharmaceutical investments.

“The PSN Lagos state will be the fulcrum to engineer a development that makes Lagos, the centre of excellence, the favourite destination in pharmaceuticals for Africa in the next few years if the President-elect chooses to accept our modest challenge.

“We firmly insisted on better regulatory techniques as we strategised to work with PCN, and other strategic regulators. The voice of PSN Lagos state branch rang out loud for the enactment of pharmacy council of Nigeria Act 2022. I salute the leadership of PSN Lagos state and our members for the sustained advocacy towards seeing this to fruition. Our efforts to champion a sanitised practice environment in Lagos state and rid it of itinerant illegal drug dealers suffered a terrible setback midway in 2021. This was because of the unexpected starving of PIC of funds

needed for operations coupled with ridiculous judgment and injunctions against PCN and Lagos state taskforce on fake and counterfeit drugs respectively.

“With divine enablement and the new government set to be inaugurated by May 29, 2023, we remain optimistic and hopeful that a new agenda will be set by PCN for regular monitoring and enforcement operations towards installing a practice landscape that befits our practice.’’