PharmAccess, FG push to strengthen healthcare research, policy

PharmAccess, an international health NGO, and the federal government are pushing to strengthen healthcare research and policy in Nigeria.

They are exploring how innovation and evidence-based decision-making can improve health outcomes for millions of Nigerians.

Speaking during a research symposium convened by PharmAccess, Abdu Mukhtar, national coordinator of the Presidential Initiative for Unlocking the Healthcare Value Chain (PVAC) said the government is fostering ties between local and global research institutions to facilitate knowledge sharing and ensure research contributes meaningfully to improving healthcare outcomes.

He explained that research is essential to the government’s efforts to optimize the healthcare value chain. By providing data-driven analysis, research can inform effective policymaking and resource allocation.

“Nigeria can lead in this space, particularly when we harness the expertise of our talented diaspora and strengthen our local research centres of excellence,” Mukhtar said giving a keynote address.

The “Innovating Healthcare in Nigeria: Connecting Research and Policy for Universal Health Coverage” event sought to link policy formation with credible scientific data, ensuring that research effectively informs healthcare practice.

Njide Ndili, country director of PharmAccess, underscored the critical role of collaboration in transforming Nigeria’s healthcare system.

She explained that partnerships can help achieve UHC for all Nigerians, noting that “Together, we are laying the groundwork for a more accessible, equitable, and sustainable healthcare system.”

“We must bridge the gap between Nigeria’s wealth of research and the policies needed to improve healthcare outcomes. Today’s gathering is a vital opportunity to equip decision-makers with the actionable insights required to create effective strategies for a healthier nation.”

Njide also highlighted PharmAccess’ commitment to building research capacity in Nigeria through partnerships with local academic institutions that drive the national health agenda.

John Obafunwa, director general, of the Nigeria Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), highlighted research as the cornerstone of healthcare innovation. He emphasized NIMR’s commitment to generating evidence that not only informs policy but also drives actionable change in the healthcare system. “We are dedicated to conducting rigorous research that addresses the pressing health challenges facing Nigeria,” Obafunwa stated. “By translating research findings into practical solutions, we can improve the health and well-being of all Nigerians.”

Ademola Dada, chief medical director, of Federal Medical Centre, Ebute Metta, sharing his institution’s efforts to translate research into practical improvements in healthcare said it has implemented several quality improvement initiatives with significant results in reducing maternal and infant mortality rates.

Nneka Okekearu, director of the Enterprise Development Centre (EDC), at Pan-Atlantic University, also highlighted the role of collaborations between the private and public sectors in achieving UHC.

“By connecting research, policy, and implementation, we can strengthen our healthcare system and ensure that Universal Health Coverage is not just a goal but a reality,” she said.

A major highlight of the event was a presentation by Gordon Abekah-Nkrumah, an associate professor of Health Policy and Management at the University of Ghana Business School, who shared insights from Ghana’s National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

He discussed the implementation of CLAIM-it, a digital claims management system that has streamlined claims processing, reduced errors, and accelerated reimbursements. “CLAIM-it has significantly improved administrative efficiency, marking a major step towards modernizing healthcare delivery and resource management,” he noted.

The symposium further highlighted the urgent need for better synergy between policymakers and researchers to ensure that evidence-based data informs healthcare decisions.

