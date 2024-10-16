Petrol tanker explosion in Jigawa leaves at least 90 dead

At least 90 persons are feared dead following a petrol tanker explosion along the Kano-Hadejia expressway, in Taura LGA of Jigawa state.

The toll is expected to rise from the blast, which happened late evening local time on Tuesday in Majiya, a village.

Shi’isu Adam the Police Spokesperson in Jigawa, confirmed this in an interview with the newsmen on Wednesday.

“The driver left Kano and was heading to Nguru in Yobe. when the accident happened, he lost control and the tanker somersaulted and spilt fuel into a drainage ditch,” Shiisu Lawan Adam said.

Read also: Incessant tanker fire accidents highlight Nigeria’s poor safety measures

“As a result, residents rushed to scoop the fuel when the explosion happened.”

Adam said at least 50 people were seriously injured, adding that the death toll was provisional.

“We are worried that in spite of police warning for people to steer clear from scenes of accidents involving fuel tankers, they still engage in such acts,” He added.

“People gathered around the accident scene, that is the reason for the mass casualty.”

Share