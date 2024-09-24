Petrol hits N2000 per litre as marketers down tools over truck seizure in Akwa Ibom

The price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly known as petrol has hit N2000 per litre in Akwa Ibom as petroleum marketers down tools over alleged confiscation of their trucks loaded by Joint Task Force officials.

Before the strike, petrol was readily available though at a cost of N1400 per litre in most filling stations across the state. Still, the price was different in the black market following the prolonged fuel scarcity.

According to the strike notice by the Akwa Ibom State branch of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), members have been directed to close their filling stations from Tuesday, September 24, until further notice.

In a letter signed by Francis Udoyen, chairman of the association and Ekom Idemudo, the secretary, the dispute arose following the confiscation of association members’ trucks by the Joint Task Force personnel. The trucks have been in the custody of the JTF officials for months now.

“As part of our collective obligation to stand for each other in season and off-season, equally drawing strength from the resolution taken at our emergency congress over members’ trucks in the custody of the JTF operatives (four months now), you are directed to your filling stations from the public as follows, date of commencement, September 24, 2024, till further notice,’ the letter read.

IPMAN noted that the action has the approval of its national office adding that non-compliance would be viewed with appropriate consequences. The trucks were seized in Ibaka, Mbo local government area of the state.

The petrol price hike has resulted in the corresponding increase in transport fares within the state capital and this has also affected the price of basic food items, according to a check.

For instance, the price of garri which was witnessing a slight reduction has gone up again while other staples have not been spared.

It was gathered that the petroleum marketers were asked to go to court if they felt that they were wrongly accused of abetting product smuggling.

Sam Osung, a former official of IPMAN said the marketers should have gone to court instead of trying to bully the JTF officials to release, adding that engaging the services of petroleum tanker drivers not to deliver their products to Akwa Ibom state was not the best thing to do.

“The marketers are trying to bully the JTF to release their trucks without proving their innocence,’’ he said in a statement.

He accused the marketers of illegally stopping tankers from supply products to Akwa Ibom state which he said has brought about the panic sales by IPMAN and the resultant hike in the price of petrol.

In a broadcast to mark the 37th anniversary of Akwa Ibom state, Governor Umo Eno warned marketers against settling petrol above the approved price saying the state government would not fold its arms and watch as unscrupulous elements take over the petroleum marketing sector.

“Let me warn those selling petrol above the approved price that the government will not tolerate such unpatriotic actions. We will soon set u[ a task force to ensure that those engaging in this practice are brought to book,’’ he said.